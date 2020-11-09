Burleigh, Morton sheriffs departments launch tip app

The app is another way for people to communicate with deputies and help keep the county safe, Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said.

"This new app is easy to use, simple to remember, and provides timely information for deputies to act on while keeping citizens anonymous if they choose," he said.

If not using a smartphone, people can send an anonymous tip to the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department by texting the keyword “NDBURLEIGH” and their message to 847411. Tips can be sent to the Morton County Sheriff's Office by using the keyword "NDMORTON" and the message to 847411.

The system is for nonemergency calls only. People should still call 911 in an emergency or to report a crime in progress.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol recently announced it also is participating in the NDTip program to address underage drinking, drug abuse and impaired driving, which "continue to be contributing factors to fatalities on our roads," said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, the patrol's safety and education officer.

