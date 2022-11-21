 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burleigh, Morton county canvassing boards certify general election results

Sandy Nawcomb, middle, with the Morton County Auditor's Office, talks with Auditor Dawn Rhone, right, and canvassing board member Rhonda Schafer, left, as they insert 14 absentee ballots that arrived after Election Day but were postmarked prior into a voting machine during the canvassing board meeting on Monday in Mandan to certify Nov. 8 election results.

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Burleigh and Morton counties' canvassing boards certified general election results on Monday.

No outcomes changed. Turnout of eligible voters was about 50% in Burleigh and about 48% in Morton. Turnout statewide was nearly 43%, the lowest in more than 40 years. 

The State Canvassing Board meets Wednesday to certify results of the Nov. 8 election, but the board will meet again after an automatic recount in the Grand Forks-area District 43 House race -- a tight timeline amid the Thanksgiving holiday and when state lawmakers take office Dec. 1.

The Legislature's organizational session begins Dec. 5. The 2023 session starts Jan. 3. 

The general election had races for statewide, congressional, legislative, judicial and county offices. City, school and park board races were decided in June. Voters this fall also approved term limits for the governor and state lawmakers and rejected legalization of recreational marijuana.

Longtime incumbent Morton County State's Attorney Allen Koppy defeated former assistant prosecutor Gabrielle Goter, whom he had fired partway through the campaign after an investigation into allegations that she created a hostile work environment.

Burleigh County voters elected Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski as auditor over nonprofit director Kirsten Dvorak. They also elected three new county commissioners -- Steve Schwab, Wayne Munson and Jerry Woodcox won seats, defeating Amelia Doll and Dustin Gawrylow. Munson has since announced he'll resign from the Bismarck Park Board at the end of the year.

Burleigh residents also narrowly approved a new draft of the county’s home rule charter that will allow the county commission and county residents to adopt ordinances.

Nearly 44% of ballots statewide were cast by absentee, mail-in or early in-person voting.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

