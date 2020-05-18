Burleigh, Morton commission candidates seek 4-year terms

"The commission will have to do as much or more with less," the auditor said. "It's hard to predict what will happen seven or eight months from now."

Burleigh County

Woodcox is a 20-year veteran of the commission and currently serves as chairman. He owns Arrowhead Cleaners, a business he bought from his father in 1977, and is semiretired. He is on the social services zone board, planning and zoning board, and Burleigh Morton Detention Center committee, and handles the county's buildings and grounds and human resources portfolios.

Bitner was first elected to the commission in 2008. He handles the county portfolios for building, planning and zoning, finance, recorder, superintendent of schools and the Dakota Prairie Resource Conservation and Development. He is the owner of a construction company and a veteran of the Marine Corps.

Matthews has served on the Bismarck Early Childhood Program Policy Council and was appointed by the governor to the state Council on Developmental Disabilities advisory board. She has been chairwoman and treasurer of the North Dakota Women's Network and chairwoman of the Bismarck High School Boys Soccer Booster Club. She also is a board member for the Bismarck Share, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Support chapter. The mother of five attended high school in Hazen.