It's not possible for Bismarck City Commissioner Mark Splonskowski to also serve as Burleigh County auditor, Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer said Thursday, contrary to Splonkowski's claim last week that Lawyer had endorsed the arrangement.

Lawyer provided her opinion Thursday about a potential conflict of interest for Splonskowski, who was elected county auditor but serves on the Bismarck City Commission through 2024. Splonskowski will be sworn in as auditor March 20 and officially takes over April 3.

“My ultimate position is that those positions are incompatible,” Lawyer told members of the Burleigh County Commission.

Lawyer also disputed a comment Splonskowski made Feb. 14 during a Bismarck City Commission meeting. Splonskowski told city commissioners he discussed the situation with Lawyer in February 2022 and she told him it would be possible to serve in both roles. Lawyer said Thursday that conversation didn't happen.

“There has never been an opinion from my office regarding whether or not (the city commission and auditor) offices are compatible,” Lawyer said.

Lawyer did not have a formal written opinion for commissioners at the meeting, but outlined her concerns, pointing out the role is a combined auditor and treasurer position.

The city and county work together on several projects -- such as the public health building -- that could force Splonskowski to recuse himself from voting due to fiduciary duties to both the city and county. For example, the former finance director didn't collect some taxes due to a clerical error and the city commission requested that the county pay the uncollected amount. This situation would be an instance where being both a commissioner and auditor would be an issue, Lawyer said.

"If he is recusing himself from voting at the city commission then he's not fulfilling the obligations of that position," Lawyer said.

There is no statute in the North Dakota Century Code that addresses a person holding two elected offices, but when a person holds two offices that are incompatible they must give up the first office when they accept the second, according to Lawyer.

“Really what it boils down to is which position he’s going to choose,” Lawyer said.

Splonskowski attended the Burleigh County Commission meeting but did not speak during the meeting.

County Commissioner Brian Bitner pointed out to Splonkowski that he resigned his township road supervisor position when elected to the county commission. Similarly, Commissioner Wayne Munson said he left the Bismarck Park Board when he was elected to the county commission.

The commission did not take any action. The commissioners have no power to remove Splonskowski if he chooses to assume both positions because he was elected to both, Lawyer said.

"It's out of your hands. You have no authority to do anything like that," Lawyer commissioners.

Splonskowski did not respond to a request for comment Friday. On Feb. 17, Splonskowski said in an email to the Tribune that he wanted to clarify the statement he made Feb. 14.

“When I said I had spoken with the States Attorney Lawyer, I meant to say I spoke with Burleigh County Human Resources. I never spoke directly with Mrs. Lawyer,” Splonskowski wrote in an email to the media.

However, Human Resources Director Pamela Binder wrote in an email provided to county commissioners that she does not recall Splonskowski asking her about the auditor position. Binder said Splonskowski asked if it would be a conflict for a county employee to run for the state Legislature.

Bismarck City Attorney Jannelle Combs released a conflict of interest opinion on Jan. 30 per the request of Bismarck City Commissioner Steve Marquardt.

"Commissioner Splonskowski will have a fiduciary duty to both entities therefore creating a potential conflict of interest," Combs wrote in her opinion. At the Feb. 14 city commission meeting, she acknowledged the potential for a significant number of recusals, which could be problematic if the commission vote is tied 2-2 and Splonskowski can't vote.

"We don’t know if it will impact the ability of the (city) board to function and we can’t foresee when that would happen," Combs said.