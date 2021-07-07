 Skip to main content
Burleigh County Sheriff's Department closes suspicious death case
073020-nws-suspicious-death-pic2

Burleigh County sheriff's deputies assist a member of Metro Area Ambulance Wednesday on Falconer Drive in south Bismarck on July 29, 2020, while investigating a man's death. 

 TRAVIS SVIHOVEC

The investigation of a Bismarck man who was found dead under suspicious circumstances last year was closed after the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department ruled the death "accidental in nature."

Florian Kiefer, 68, was found dead at a Falconer Drive residence in south Bismarck on July 29, 2020. Based on the initial findings at the scene, and unexplained circumstances, deputies opened an investigation.

At the time, Maj. Jim Hulm confirmed the department was looking into a person of interest, but did not say who that person was.

According to a press release, the department closed the case after information obtained during the investigation, as well as information from the North Dakota State Medical Examiner's Office, indicated that Kiefer's death was accidental. 

