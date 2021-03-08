Burleigh County Sheriff's Department adopts new shoulder patch

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has designed and adopted a new shoulder patch, replacing one in use for more than 30 years.
A committee of department employees sought input from staff on design elements and how best to include them in the patch. The final product contains features important to the department, the county and the state, according to Maj. Jim Hulm.
“There was a lot of prep work,” he said. “It was not just something we decided to do.”
The patch displays the phrases “To Serve” and “To Protect” and the year of the department’s establishment, 1873, on the border. The background is of alternating rays, representative of the state’s sunrises and sunsets. On the background are an outline of Burleigh County and a five-pointed badge. The badge, the phrases and the date are tributes to the department’s long history, according to Hulm.
“We’re proud of that heritage,” he said.
Development of the patch started at the suggestion of Sheriff Kelly Leben. After the committee put together the desired elements, the department sought bids from patch companies. The Emblem Authority in North Carolina did the artwork at no cost and for $75 produced two samples of the design that had minor color differences. The department bought 5,000 patches for about 93 cents each. Deputies and officers started transitioning to the new patches on Feb. 1.
All sheriff's departments in the state for many years used one patch and simply changed the county name. Now, most have gone to a patch of their own design. The goal in Burleigh County was to produce a final product that brands the department, according to Hulm.
“It’s unique to us,” he said. “We got input from everybody and we can call it our patch.”
Patches are not a form of official identification, Hulm said. Deputies and officers carry a photo ID and wear a badge for that.
