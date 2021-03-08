Burleigh County Sheriff's Department adopts new shoulder patch

The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department has designed and adopted a new shoulder patch, replacing one in use for more than 30 years.

A committee of department employees sought input from staff on design elements and how best to include them in the patch. The final product contains features important to the department, the county and the state, according to Maj. Jim Hulm.

“There was a lot of prep work,” he said. “It was not just something we decided to do.”

The patch displays the phrases “To Serve” and “To Protect” and the year of the department’s establishment, 1873, on the border. The background is of alternating rays, representative of the state’s sunrises and sunsets. On the background are an outline of Burleigh County and a five-pointed badge. The badge, the phrases and the date are tributes to the department’s long history, according to Hulm.

“We’re proud of that heritage,” he said.