Burleigh County opposes eminent domain for CO2 pipeline

Burleigh is the latest North Dakota county to oppose the potential use of eminent domain for a proposed carbon dioxide pipeline.

The resolution passed by the County Commission last week is not binding, but landowners who pushed for it say it will help send a message to the North Dakota Public Service Commission, which regulates such projects.

Eminent domain involves taking private property for public use, even if a landowner opposes such an action on their property. The landowner would still be compensated. The PSC does not have authority to grant eminent domain. But the panel's potential approval of Summit Carbon Solutions’ proposed Midwest Carbon Express would bode well for the company if it seeks to use eminent domain, a matter which would likely be hashed out in court at a later date, landowners say.

Richland County landowner Todd McMichael last Monday presented the Burleigh commission with a petition signed by 300 property owners in the Bismarck area asking the board to pass the resolution.

He acknowledged the measure does not “have a lot of teeth,” but said it can “help us make our case so they can either move the pipeline, or we have more leverage.”

The pipeline would cross through more than 6,000 feet of McMichael’s property. His county, along with Sargent and Dickey counties, have passed similar resolutions in recent weeks.

Summit’s Midwest Carbon Express would span five states, picking up carbon dioxide from more than 30 ethanol plants. It is slated to end in Mercer and Oliver counties, where the emissions would be injected for permanent storage in rock deep underground.

Summit is in the process of negotiating contracts with landowners along the pipeline route and storage area. The company told the Tribune it has secured more than 1,100 agreements with landowners, amounting to 25% of the route.

“Ultimately, our goal is to create a mutually beneficial partnership built around securing voluntary easements,” Summit spokesperson Jesse Harris said. “It’s still relatively early in this process, but our team is incredibly encouraged by the response we have received so far.”

Still, the project faces opposition in multiple states, among environmentalists and landowners whose concerns include the risk of a leak and the possibility that the pipeline developer will resort to eminent domain to seize land for the project. The company has indicated it could pursue eminent domain down the road if it can't reach voluntary agreements with some landowners.

The Burleigh commission voted 4-0 to pass the resolution. Commission Chair Jim Peluso said “there’s no question I’m against” the use of eminent domain.

Vice Chair Brian Bitner said he has spoken with local landowners along the route of the pipeline and "of all the conversations I have had, I have not had one person supporting it.”

Harris told the Tribune that Summit held five open house meetings with landowners in North Dakota last week.

“Each property is unique, and it is important for us to have substantive conversations on issues like routing, drain tile repair, compensation and more,” he said.

He added that the company will continue to hold conversations with landowners and county leaders across North Dakota.

Summit said 39 miles of the pipeline would cross Burleigh County. The company estimates that the project’s investment in Burleigh would amount to $81 million and that the pipeline would generate $465,000 in annual property tax revenue for the county.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

