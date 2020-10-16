Burleigh County hazard plan gets state OK

The Homeland Security Division of the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services has approved the Burleigh County Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan, which is valid for five years.

“The intent of hazard mitigation planning is to keep communities safer by understanding hazards and threats and then identifying action steps to reduce their impacts,” county Emergency Manager Mary Senger said. “Plan approval allows our communities to pursue federal mitigation grant dollars.”

Mitigation projects completed include a backup generator for critical infrastructure, flood control projects, inundation/flood mapping, flood ordinance updates, and integrated planning and risk reduction with other community planning efforts.

