Burleigh County election manager asks residents to update driver's licenses

The Burleigh County election manager is reminding residents to update their driver's license information before the Nov. 3 election.

"In an effort to help speed up the Election Day process in Burleigh County, residents who have recently moved need to contact the NDDOT and update their address information," Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White said in a news release.

Driver's license information is used on Election Day. The residential address information determines a voter's legislative district, precinct and the ballot they receive.

Visit the North Dakota Department of Transportation at 608 E. Boulevard Ave. or a local Department of Transportation office to update your driver's license.

