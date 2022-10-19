Burleigh County deputies arrest 2 Amber Alert suspects

Burleigh County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two people suspected of abducting children in Virginia.

Timothy Truitt, 36, and Amelia Hamilton, 31, both of Virginia, are charged in North Dakota with child neglect, court records show. Hamilton is further charged with misdemeanor possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Truitt is charged with misdemeanor false information to law enforcement. He was also wanted for abduction in Virginia.

A deputy about 10:30 p.m. Monday stopped a vehicle on Interstate 94 west of Bismarck that was associated with an out-of-state Amber Alert for two children from Virginia, according to the sheriff’s department.

A third person in the vehicle, Michael Hamilton, 58, of Elma, Washington, was released from the traffic stop but interviewed again on Tuesday. He was arrested for hindering law enforcement, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, the department said.

Authorities say Amelia Hamilton with help from Truitt and Michael Hamilton had taken the two children in the car from their guardian in Virginia. The children were dressed only in diapers, which were completely filled and so wet they had soaked through to the car seat, according to an affidavit. The children were placed in the care of Child Protective Services and will be returned to Virginia, the department said.