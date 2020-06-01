Burleigh County courthouse reopens

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Burleigh County Courthouse and sheriff's department resumed business operations Monday in a "soft opening."

The district court is holding hearings but is not planning to resume jury trials until mid-July, the county said in a press release. The sheriff's department, meanwhile, has opened its doors to the public.

The facilities are taking measures to maintain social distancing. Members of the public must have an appointment to enter or need to conduct face-to-face business, such as to attend a scheduled court appearance or provide documentation or a signature. Questions should be asked via phone calls or emails.

People in public areas of the courthouse and in courtrooms are required to wear a mask. Individuals must bring their own, as masks will not be provided.

The courthouse is also taking steps to limit the number of people in attendance and is asking defendants to not bring guests, and to leave as soon as their hearing ends.