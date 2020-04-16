Burleigh County controlled burn procedures in place

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Burleigh County has controlled burn procedures in place, and the county is reminding landowners, equipment operators and outdoor enthusiasts to take proper precautions during open burning situations.

Anyone conducting a controlled burn should call the county to provide a name, contact information, location of the fire and anticipated duration of the fire before the burn is started so emergency responders aren’t dispatched for a report of a fire. The county should also be informed when the fire is out. A controlled burn must be physically manned and monitored until it is completely out.

Firefighting equipment such as a tractor, digger and shovels should be available as a safety precaution. If a fire gets out of hand, call 911 immediately.

Residents are urged to follow the precautions in the North Dakota Rural Fire Danger Guide, which lists guidelines for the five fire danger levels of low, medium, high, very high and extreme. Open burning and off-road travel are prohibited during periods of extreme fire danger.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0