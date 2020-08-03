Burleigh County consolidates polling locations for November election

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of polling locations in Burleigh County will be consolidated for the general election.

The Burleigh County Commission on Monday approved 15 polling locations for the November election. The decision was made due to safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some polling locations that will no longer be used are small and were run by only a few staff members, Burleigh County Auditor Allan Vietmeier said in an interview. If those poll workers were to get sick, the polling location would not have enough staff to stay open on Election Day.

The larger polling locations that will be used in November have more space for social distancing and can remain open even if some staff stay home.

"We're trying to remove us from the schools, in case there's something that happens at the schools, and to get us into places where we have the ability to kind of spread those voting booths out," Vietmeier said.

All four rural precincts will have polling centers open on Election Day.

Commissioner Brian Bitner cautioned that an emergency plan should be created in case any polling locations shut down because of the pandemic on Election Day.