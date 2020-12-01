Burleigh County commissioners to leave human service zone board

The Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board will have five openings come Monday after all Burleigh County commissioners said they would not continue to sit on the board.

Commissioners Brian Bitner, Mark Armstrong, Jim Peluso and Kathleen Jones have all said they will resign from the board following the North Dakota Department of Human Services' decision not to hire Interim Zone Director Kim Osadchuk as permanent zone director.

Commission Chair Jerry Woodcox's term ends on Monday, and he said he would not serve on the board as a citizen. At least one county commissioner must sit on the board according to North Dakota Century Code. The commission will officially accept the resignations at its Monday meeting.

Several commissioners were frustrated with the board's advisory role, what some members saw as a lack of local control and the state's decisions to investigate Osadchuk for hostile work environment allegations and not to hire her on a permanent basis.

"This board doesn't make decisions, the state makes decisions," Armstrong said. "I'm here at this meeting to support our current interim director."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}