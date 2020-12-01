Burleigh County commissioners to leave human service zone board

The Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board will have five openings come Monday after all Burleigh County commissioners said they would not continue to sit on the board.
Commissioners Brian Bitner, Mark Armstrong, Jim Peluso and Kathleen Jones have all said they will resign from the board following the North Dakota Department of Human Services' decision not to hire Interim Zone Director Kim Osadchuk as permanent zone director.
Commission Chair Jerry Woodcox's term ends on Monday, and he said he would not serve on the board as a citizen. At least one county commissioner must sit on the board according to North Dakota Century Code. The commission will officially accept the resignations at its Monday meeting.
Several commissioners were frustrated with the board's advisory role, what some members saw as a lack of local control and the state's decisions to investigate Osadchuk for hostile work environment allegations and not to hire her on a permanent basis.
"This board doesn't make decisions, the state makes decisions," Armstrong said. "I'm here at this meeting to support our current interim director."
Support Local Journalism
Peluso said that no one explained the board's advisory capacity to its members. The zone director was supposed to inform the board of its role, Department of Human Services Chief Operating Officer Sara Stolt said.
Stolt also said the department has tried to work proactively with the Burleigh County Human Service Zone Board during the zone transition.
"We have proactively worked with 18 other human service zone boards where this has not been an issue," Stolt said.
The process to hire a permanent zone director is still ongoing. The human service zone hiring committee was set to possibly make an offer on Nov. 16, but the top candidate withdrew from consideration after taking another job. The committee felt the next candidate on the list was not yet ready to lead a human service zone.
As a result, the committee recommended that an interim director with "change management" skills be hired for the next year or so to lead the zone through its transition, Stolt told the board. A permanent director would be hired after.
Anyone wishing to serve on the zone board can fill out the auxiliary board application at burleighco.com/board.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!