Burleigh County commissioner's bogus petition signatures won't result in charges

No criminal charges will come in connection with bogus signatures on a Burleigh County commissioner's petitions for his abandoned reelection bid.

Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice on Friday issued a denial of prosecution letter in the matter.

The state crime bureau investigated. Demello Rice said she and another attorney reviewed the case and determined there wasn't enough evidence to identify who wrote names of dead people and people who didn't consent to put their names on the petitions.

"We need probable cause to make a charge but we need beyond a reasonable doubt to actually get a conviction, and so I'm not just going to charge someone based on an inference and we just didn't haven't enough evidence pointing to who actually put the fraudulent signatures on those petitions," she said.

Armstrong did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment. He announced to the Tribune in April that he did not plan to run for reelection, as the investigation into the petition discrepancies unfolded.

He was elected to the board in 2018. He previously served as county commissioner from 2006-14.

Armstrong personally gathered signatures. Demello Rice said she believes his family also was involved in signature-gathering.

Signatures included those of 16 dead people and "quite a few people who had their names on there that didn't actually sign it," Demello Rice said.

She didn't immediately know how many signatures were in question.

"It's not OK. I wish we could charge somebody, but we take this job very seriously so I can't just charge anybody," she said.