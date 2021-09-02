Burleigh County Commission rejects employee COVID-19 vaccine incentives

The Burleigh County Commission rejected a plan to offer employees a paid day off as incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The commission voted 3-2 on Wednesday to deny the proposal from Human Resources Director Pam Binder. Commissioners Brian Bitner, Jim Peluso and Mark Armstrong voted to deny the plan, while commissioners Kathleen Jones and Becky Matthews voted for the incentives.
Binder said she spoke to State's Attorney Julie Lawyer and neither wanted to mandate vaccines for employees.
The county cannot offer monetary incentives for vaccination, Binder said. County department heads instead proposed offering eight hours of annual leave.
Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben told the commissioners he felt incentives would help his department. He said that from June 2020 to June 2021, 118 employees were out from work because they were close contacts or they had COVID-19. The length of employee absences ranged from one to 48 days.
"This may or may not be the answer, but I think we have a responsibility to at least discuss it and see where we're at and make a decision," Leben said.
He added that his staff is starting to tire from having to take on additional shifts.
"My worry is if we lose people again, the people who stepped up, got the vaccine and hopefully stay healthy, in some ways I feel like I'm penalizing them, because I have to go back to the well to get them to cover these shifts," Leben said.
Matthews and Jones both said they were concerned county services could be affected if staff aren't vaccinated and contract the disease or have to quarantine. People who are fully vaccinated do not have to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus as long as they don't have symptoms, according to guidance from the North Dakota Department of Health.
"If three people get sick in the auditor's office, that leaves you two people to operate the auditor's office, which is next to impossible," Jones said.
The commission chairwoman added that the county should implement the incentive program and see what kind of response it receives over 60 days.
"I've lost too many friends to COVID, and I've had too many friends have it," Jones said. "And now you're looking at 5- to 12-year-olds having it, and there's no vaccination for that age group yet."
Bitner and Peluso said they are vaccinated but they didn't feel it was the county's place to incentivize COVID-19 vaccines. Peluso compared the vaccines to seat belts, saying people know seat belts save lives but there aren't incentives for wearing them.
Bitner said he got vaccinated because his wife was working around COVID-19 patients as a respiratory therapist. He also had concerns about staff's medical privacy. Binder said a person's vaccine card is not private medical information.
"It wasn't a question of could I get vacation time or something over it. It had more to do with the medical concerns," Bitner said. "I think that if people have not made that decision to get a vaccination at this point, they've made their mind up."
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.