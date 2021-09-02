Burleigh County Commission rejects employee COVID-19 vaccine incentives

The Burleigh County Commission rejected a plan to offer employees a paid day off as incentive to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The commission voted 3-2 on Wednesday to deny the proposal from Human Resources Director Pam Binder. Commissioners Brian Bitner, Jim Peluso and Mark Armstrong voted to deny the plan, while commissioners Kathleen Jones and Becky Matthews voted for the incentives.

Binder said she spoke to State's Attorney Julie Lawyer and neither wanted to mandate vaccines for employees.

The county cannot offer monetary incentives for vaccination, Binder said. County department heads instead proposed offering eight hours of annual leave.

Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben told the commissioners he felt incentives would help his department. He said that from June 2020 to June 2021, 118 employees were out from work because they were close contacts or they had COVID-19. The length of employee absences ranged from one to 48 days.

"This may or may not be the answer, but I think we have a responsibility to at least discuss it and see where we're at and make a decision," Leben said.

He added that his staff is starting to tire from having to take on additional shifts.

