Burleigh County Commission approves election committee

The Burleigh County Commission on Monday approved an election committee ahead of the state's legislative redistricting process.

The committee will likely consist of two local legislators; a Republican and Democratic district party chair; representatives from Bismarck, Bismarck Public Schools and Bismarck Parks and Recreation District; township representation; an election worker; Election Manager Erika White; Auditor Leo Vetter and a member of the commission. The members have not yet been selected.

White said at a commission meeting Monday that the committee will review past elections and how to move forward with future elections with redistricting occurring this year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

White told commissioners in a letter that legislative boundary changes are expected in Burleigh County, which means voter precinct boundaries will change within districts.

North Dakota has 47 legislative districts, each with two representatives and one senator. Burleigh County is home to seven districts. The full Legislature will approve a new map of legislative districts later this year. It will remain for the next 10 years.