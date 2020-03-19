Burgum restricts businesses, extends school shutdown; 12 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

The new cases announced Thursday bring the state's total to 19. Twelve are in Burleigh County and three are in Morton County.

“This underscores the importance of practicing social distancing and following the President’s recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19,” State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said in a statement.

Burgum said North Dakota residents can no longer view the pandemic as “some faraway thing” and must learn from what other states have experienced, including Washington, where cases have surpassed 1,000.

“We can know if it happens in the state of Washington, we can know it can happen here, and if others might still be living in a state of either disbelief or denial, we just have to look today at the numbers globally," he said.

There are more than 242,000 confirmed cases wordwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

North Dakota's first confirmed case was on March 11. Four more were confirmed Tuesday, and two more on Wednesday, with the Wednesday cases -- both in Morton County -- being the first instances of community transmission. Burgum said "at least" two of the cases confirmed Thursday were instances of community spread. Other cases in the state are in Cass and Ward counties.