Burgum orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Rep. John Lewis

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has directed government agencies to fly U.S. and state flags at half-staff through Saturday to honor civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday.
Burgum’s directive follows a proclamation issued Saturday by President Donald Trump.
Burgum in a Saturday statement called Lewis “a lion of the civil rights movement whose example of courageous leadership continues to inspire the pursuit of racial equality for all Americans.”
The governor also asked North Dakotans to fly flags at half-staff at homes and businesses.
