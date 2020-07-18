Burgum orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Rep. John Lewis

Burgum orders flags flown at half-staff to honor Rep. John Lewis

{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has directed government agencies to fly U.S. and state flags at half-staff through Saturday to honor civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis, who died Friday.

Burgum’s directive follows a proclamation issued Saturday by President Donald Trump.

Burgum in a Saturday statement called Lewis “a lion of the civil rights movement whose example of courageous leadership continues to inspire the pursuit of racial equality for all Americans.”

The governor also asked North Dakotans to fly flags at half-staff at homes and businesses.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News