Burgum declares Fallen Firefighter Weekend

Gov. Doug Burgum has directed all government agencies to fly U.S. and North Dakota flags at half-staff on Saturday and Sunday, which he has proclaimed as Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend.

Burgum noted the state has more than 300 volunteer and career fire departments “staffed by dedicated men and women selflessly serving their neighbors in times of need."

“Volunteer and career firefighters place themselves in harm’s way to protect the lives and property of North Dakotans,” the proclamation states.

The governor’s directive aligns with President Joe Biden’s proclamation of Oct. 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week, which includes a National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and efforts toward fire prevention.

