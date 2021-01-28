Burglary, theft case moved to trial

A man accused of breaking into a number of garages and storage units in Bismarck will go to trial in April.

Isaac Murray, 24, of Bismarck, pleaded not guilty Thursday to six burglary conspiracy charges and one theft conspiracy count.

Murray and two other men are suspected of cutting or unscrewing lock mechanisms on several buildings and taking a number of items, including electronics, checkbooks and a gun, police said.

Justin Locke, 29, of Mandan, is scheduled for trial at the same time as Murray. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Kaleb Glatt, 26, of Bismarck.

