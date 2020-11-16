 Skip to main content
Brothers charged in September shooting moved to federal jurisdiction
The cases of two Rochester, Minn., brothers charged with felonies stemming from a shooting at a Bismarck apartment have been transferred to federal jurisdiction.

Javaar Watkins, 30, was charged with attempted murder and Tee Anthony Watkins, 28, was charged as an accomplice to attempted murder, court records show. Both men were charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The charges were filed after a Sept. 27 incident in which a man suffered several gunshot wounds, police say. The brothers allegedly went to the man's North Third Street apartment building to retrieve a cellphone that had been picked up during an altercation in the parking lot of a Bismarck bar earlier that night. Watkins fired shots in the apartment that caused wounds to the man’s mouth, hand and lower back, police allege.

Court documents signed Monday show that state charges against the two have been dismissed. Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said both men have been indicted in U.S. District Court and will now face federal prosecution.

Terry Van Horn, spokesman for North Dakota U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, said he could not provide any details on the case Monday because it is sealed. 

