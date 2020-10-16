 Skip to main content
Brothers arrested in Bismarck shooting
Two Rochester, Minn., brothers have been arrested in connection with a late-September Bismarck shooting in which a man suffered wounds to his hand, mouth and lower backside, according to police.

Javaar Watkins, 30, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and Tee Anthony Watkins, 28, is suspected of conspiracy to commit attempted murder. Both are accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The two were arrested about 5 p.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East Thayer Avenue, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Formal charges were pending.

Police responding to a fight in the 700 block of North Third Street on Sept. 27 found a 21-year-old man with gunshot wounds. It’s unclear what prompted the fight or what type of weapon was involved.

Both suspects are being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center, the center’s website shows.

