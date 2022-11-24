Brewer sentenced for Burleigh sex crimes

A Washburn man in prison for rape in Morton County has been sentenced to five years in prison for similar crimes in Burleigh County.

Aaron Brewer, 33, pleaded guilty in August to three sex crimes, two of which carried possible life sentences. Prosecutors at that time filed a motion to dismiss two charges, court records show.

Police say Brewer in early 2020 used a false name and age to lure a 14-year-old girl into a dating and sexual relationship, according to an affidavit.

South Central District Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma this week handed down a 20-year sentence with all but five years suspended. She further ordered Brewer to spend eight years on supervised probation and pay $1,025 in court fees. He must also complete sex offender evaluation and treatment while in prison, and register as a sex offender. The prison time will be served simultaneously with the sentence in the Morton County case, court records show.

Brewer in March 2021 pleaded guilty in Morton County to luring a 13-year-old girl and having sex with her. Authorities said he communicated with the girl using a false social media account, told the girl he was 17 but looked older because he had cancer, and bought her gifts and treats, according to police. He was sentenced in June 2021 to serve five years in prison under the terms of a plea agreement.