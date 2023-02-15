Bismarck Public Schools superintendent candidate Shawn Oban looks to be present in schools if chosen to be the district's next leader.

Oban seeks to make the district more effective by visiting schools personally and listening to the the team around him, he said Wednesday during an interview with a community focus group.

“This district isn't about the superintendent; this district is about an entire team of people,” Oban said.

He would like Career and Technical Education for middle schools to be exploratory-based so students can discover what they like to do before moving on to high school.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher announced his retirement last year and will serve his last day June 30. Four finalists were chosen to be interviewed for the position, including Oban, principal of Horizon Middle School in Bismarck since 2021.

Oban also serves as chair of the governing board of directors for the North Dakota Council on the Arts. He previously served as principal of Myhre Elementary School from 2009-21. He was a finalist for Bismarck superintendent in 2019. Oban served on the Bismarck City Commission from 2016-20. He did not seek a second term.

Candidates Brandt Dick and Jeff Fastnacht last week completed the all-day process that consists of interviews and a presentation to the School Board. Candidate Tyler Hanson will complete the same process Thursday, after which the board expects to name its choice.

Dick is the chief financial officer for the Central Region Educational Association and the Burleigh County superintendent of schools. Fastnacht is assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools. Hanson is superintendent in Edgeley.

The community focus group interview with Hanson begins at 9 a.m. Thursday in Board Room 1 of the Hughes Education Center, 806 N. Washington St. The School Board interview begins at 6 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room of the Career Academy, at 1221 College Drive. Both sessions are open to the public.

Bismarck Public schools is the largest school district in the state, with an enrollment of 13,632 students in grades K-12.