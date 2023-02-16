Bismarck Public Schools superintendent candidate Tyler Hanson says he will focus on keeping open communication at all levels of the state's largest school district if chosen to lead it.

Hanson attributes a “working relationship with the mayor” in Edgeley, where he is superintendent, as a way he makes sure graduates are ready for the workforce.

Hanson also told a community focus group on Thursday how innovative solutions are needed to help students with mental health problems. Edgeley has a full-time therapist on its staff to help children and parents, a position Hanson said is unique in the state.

BPS Superintendent Jason Hornbacher announced his retirement last year and will serve his last day June 30. Four finalists were chosen to be interviewed for the position. Hanson was the final candidate to complete the all-day process that consisted of interviews and a presentation to the School Board.

Hanson has been superintendent in Edgeley since 2015. His prior experience includes elementary principal in Bismarck from 2009-15, and elementary principal and tech coordinator at Edgeley Public School from 2004-09.

Other BPS finalists are Brandt Dick, chief financial officer for the Central Region Educational Association and the Burleigh County superintendent of schools; Jeff Fastnacht, assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools, and Shawn Oban, principal of Horizon Middle School in Bismarck.

The School Board planned to meet Thursday night and possibly Friday morning to make its choice.

Bismarck Public schools has an enrollment of 13,632 students in grades K-12.

(Check back for updates.)