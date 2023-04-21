Wachter Middle School Assistant Principal Beth Jeide allegedly stole over $2,500 this school year and an unknown amount the previous school year, a Bismarck Public Schools investigation concluded.

The School Board on Monday voted unanimously not to renew Jeide's contract for the 2023-24 academic year.

The investigation report obtained by the Tribune through an open records request Friday outlines each alleged incident along with policies violated and how to address them.

The report states that Jeide is identified by Bismarck police as the suspect in a case related to money stolen from Wachter. It says $900 raised by students to be used for a last-day-of-school field trip was placed in a vault at Wachter on Dec. 21 and discovered missing on Dec. 27. Camera footage showed Jeide enter Wachter around 11 p.m. on Dec. 23.

The school's investigation additionally alleges Jeide had previously not reported missing money to Wachter Middle School Principal Lee Ziegler.

During the fall, $1,620 raised by students was discovered missing on Nov. 17. The teacher in charge of the fundraiser reported this to Jeide but Ziegler was not aware of the missing funds until Jan. 31, when he was questioned by officers.

Jeide was connected to three other incidents over the past two years in which financial discrepancies occurred.

The report also cited evidence of Jeide allegedly skipping after-school duties, having a lack of engagement during mandatory school training and having her personal Google account -- which allegedly contained inappropriate and unprofessional history -- linked to her work computer.

The report laid out six school district policies that were violated and recommended that her contract not be renewed.

The recommendation given to the School Board by Superintendent Jason Hornbacher was based on Jeide's "inability to demonstrate satisfactory ability and competence as assistant principal."

Jeide did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.

Jeide was reassigned to Hughes Education Center in January while the investigation at Wachter ensued. She will finish out her contract, which runs until the end of the school year.

The district’s investigation closed Monday after Jeide’s contract was not renewed but the police investigation is active and pending with the State's Attorney’s Office, Lt. Luke Gardiner told the Tribune on Monday. Jeide as of Friday had not been charged with a crime.

Jeide has been an assistant principal at Wachter since the fall of 2005. Before that she filled several roles including principal at Milnor Public School, and taught English in Montana.