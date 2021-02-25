 Skip to main content
BPD officer cited in patrol vehicle, pedestrian crash

BPD officer cited in patrol vehicle, pedestrian crash

A Bismarck Police officer was cited Wednesday after striking a pedestrian with his patrol car.

Officer Collin Schlecht, 24, was responding to a call about 9 p.m. when he turned into and exited a parking lot on North Washington Street, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. His police vehicle struck Marlo Hunt-Beaubrun, 44, of Bismarck, in a lighted, marked crosswalk at Arikara Avenue. Hunt-Beaubrun was taken to a hospital for treatment of what the patrol said were minor injuries.

Schlecht was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, the patrol said.

Schlecht has worked for the department for two years. He has no similar incidents or disciplinary marks on his record, Bismarck Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. The citation will not affect his employment with the department.

