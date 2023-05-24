A 23-year-old man is charged with robbery after allegedly pointing a box cutter at a Bismarck liquor store employee.

Police say Morgan Silk, of Bismarck, on Tuesday was attempting to steal a 1-liter bottle of bourbon from Captain Jacks South by concealing it down the front of his pants, according to an affidavit. He allegedly pointed a folding box cutter at an employee, told the worker to stop harassing him, and said, “I only came in to get a bottle.”

Silk has been barred from the store since September 2020. He has six criminal trespass convictions on his criminal record, according to the affidavit.

Silk is charged with felony robbery, which has a possible five-year prison sentence upon conviction. He also is charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say they found him with a syringe when they searched him.

The attorney listed for Silk did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment.