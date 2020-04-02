Bomb squad removes, detonates devices found in Bismarck home

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Authorities removed and destroyed two homemade explosive devices discovered by a cleaning crew at a Bismarck residence.

The workers on Wednesday were cleaning a Mulberry Lane home that had been empty for several months and recently purchased, Burleigh County Sheriff’s Maj. Jim Hulm said. The crew contacted police about 9 a.m. after spotting two objects “that seemed odd in nature,” he said.

The Bismarck Police Department’s bomb squad X-rayed the objects, which Hulm said were wrapped in road flares but included other items. It’s unclear if those items were incendiary or fragmentary in nature.

The bomb squad removed the devices and detonated them under controlled circumstances, Hulm said. Those control measures -- placing the devices in a container and burying it -- and the squad’s use of detonating explosives make it difficult to gauge the power of the devices, the major said.

The home was previously owned by Chad Janko, 42, who is in custody after being convicted in January of felony reckless endangerment involving a dangerous weapon. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 13. Janko has been in custody since his arrest last July. The home was searched at that time and other people have had access to it in the meantime, making ownership of the devices uncertain, Hulm said.