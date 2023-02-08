A Bismarck man pleaded guilty to stabbing a man and was sentenced to two years in prison on Wednesday, just a day after he pleaded not guilty to two felony charges.

Chad Blevins, 28, will spend three years on supervised probation after his release, court records show. He pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. Authorities dismissed a terrorizing charge, according to court documents. Blevins at a Tuesday arraignment had pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Blevins was arrested in January after Bismarck police sought the public’s help in finding him. He allegedly entered a residence on Patriot Drive and stabbed a 32-year-old man. The man was treated at a local hospital and released. Blevins and the man had “personal history,” police said.