Bismark woman sentenced in drug case

A woman who police say struggled with officers and attempted to smuggle drugs into the Burleigh Morton Detention Center a year ago was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison.

Jessica Broom, 32, must also spend two years on probation upon her release, court records show.

Broom was charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance in a correctional facility, three assault charges, tampering with evidence and ingesting drugs. The assault charges were dismissed. Broom allegedly resisted detention center officers and caused injuries to two of them as she was being searched, according to an affidavit.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig suspended all but three years of a 10-year sentence and allowed Broom credit for 369 days served.

