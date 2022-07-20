Bismarck's Highland Acres District added to National Register of Historic Places

The Highland Acres neighborhood in Bismarck has been added to the National Register of Historic Places after a long collaborative effort involving the city, state and neighborhood volunteers.

It becomes the capital city's third such district, joining the Downtown Bismarck Historic District and the Cathedral Area Historic District.

Amy Sakariassen said she remembers moving to Bismarck in 1981 and thinking she couldn't wait to see Highland Acres be old enough for the National Register, the federal government’s list of properties considered worthy of preservation and recognition. The chair of the Bismarck Historic Preservation Commission said she was thrilled to see the district receive the designation.

"It took a long time but it's pretty exciting," she said. "From the first time I laid eyes on the neighborhood I thought it was pretty special and unique. It speaks to such a time period and such a spirit of development and planning."

The process did not come without controversy, however, with some neighborhood residents viewing it as a tactic to delay the installation of sidewalks.

Neighborhood history

Highland Acres was developed after World War II as a housing cooperative for returning veterans and their families. Sakariassen said the design and layout of the district was novel for its time: curved streets, irregularly shaped lots and cul-de-sacs to fit the hilly topography of the area. She said the way the district is organized tells a story about the people who built and lived there.

"I can go into a neighborhood anywhere and I can look at the houses, pick out what is dominant and know then what the values to that area (were) and the time that it was built," she said. "This was a neighborhood that was built for veterans -- a place they could afford to live in -- and you can see there was a desire for a sense of community, sheltering, comforting -- a kind of retreat for them."

The historic district includes the original 1946 planned and platted area for Highland Acres, the 1960 Second Addition, and replatted subdivisions from 1953 and 1963. The boundary was based upon the development timeline, the age of buildings, and the visual and aesthetic connections of properties.

Sakariassen said almost all of the houses in the district are considered to be contributing, or adding historical integrity, to the district as a whole.

Senior City Planner Will Hutchings said there has been a request to add the Torrance Addition as an amendment, which would put around 20 homes along Arthur Drive on the Register if approved.

Nomination history

The nomination process was started in 2017 by a group consisting mostly of Highland Acres homeowners, including Bruce Whittey, who helped spearhead the project. Whittey, who moved to Highland Acres 18 years ago, said he is a second-generation resident, as his parents had lived in the neighborhood in the 1960s and '70s. He said he was inspired to start the nomination process after learning about his neighborhood's history and seeing the Cathedral Area Historic District develop.

"I think this particular neighborhood has just a fascinating history," Whittey said. "It is such a compelling story that is unique for North Dakota; we just thought it was a good move."

After the completion of some site surveys, the project turned out to be too much for the group of volunteers, so they "needed to call in the professionals," Whittey said. A year later the city of Bismarck became a "certified local government" so that it could provide resources for historic preservation projects.

Cities can become a certified local government through a National Park Service program under which municipalities become eligible for funding and other aid by committing to local preservation efforts, so future generations can be aware of their cultural heritage.

Bismarck hired Metcalf Archeological Consultants in 2020 to complete site surveys with assistance from the State Historical Society of North Dakota.

Highland acres was officially accepted by the Register on July 6, sooner than expected, according to Sakariassen.

"It was so quick. The turnaround oftentimes is far longer than it was this time, so it meant it was a good nomination," she said.

Sidewalk dispute

Adding sidewalks to the neighborhood has been a contentious point for some homeowners over the years. There are sidewalks along areas such as main roads but not in more private cul-de-sac areas.

Whittey in July 2017 asked the city to delay installing city-mandated sidewalks in Highland Acres for fear that it could disqualify the neighborhood from being listed in the Register. The City Commission has delayed sidewalk installation a few times since 2017. Supporters of sidewalks have said not having them is a safety concern and that the nomination project was used as a delay tactic.

City Engineer Gabe Schell said now that the district is on the Register, sidewalk additions would first have to go through the Historic Preservation Commission and the State Historical Society. He added that as long as a proposed change is not too aggressive or impactful -- such as adding a retaining wall next to the sidewalk -- it is likely to be implemented. There are no plans to add sidewalks this year, but Schell said the city always welcomes input on where residents would, and would not, like to see sidewalks.

Sakariassen said much of the opposition stemmed from a misunderstanding of what being on the National Register means. She said property owners will not face restrictions or covenants from the National Park Service unless they are receiving federal funds to maintain or repair their historical property.

Having a property listed does not prevent homeowners from altering their property, restrict the use or sale of the property, or require times that the property must be open to the public, according to the State Historical Society. Significant alterations to a property can change its historically contributing status, however.

"There isn’t any downside, really," Sakariassen said. "It's just a nice recognition that the history of this place matters in this country."