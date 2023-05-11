This year's Founder's Day celebration in Bismarck will wrap up the city's celebration of its sesquicentennial and unofficially kick off its bicentennial in 2072.

“This Founder’s Day should be one to remember,” Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek said. “We plan to have an entertaining (afternoon) of programming that will lead up to the burial of a time capsule to be opened in about 49 years.”

The event is Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Camp Hancock State Historic Site, 101 E. Main Ave., where the city began in 1872.

A program will feature a variety of groups and remarks, songs and a short historical program, followed by a variety of games. There also will be light refreshments.

A time capsule containing a variety of Bismarck-centric materials including items from last year's celebration of the city's 150th anniversary will be buried at the site following the program.

The time capsule is a collaboration between the city and Bismarck Public School’s Career Academy. Students designed the stainless steel capsule, vacuum-sealed its contents, welded the capsule shut and encased it in rubber. A plaque will be placed to mark its location after it's buried. A duplicate set of items will be on hand for attendees to peruse.

“The Bicentennial Founder’s Day is on a Saturday in 2072, so you might as well get it on your calendars early,” Tomanek quipped. “I’ll be 95 that year and am looking forward to seeing you there.”

Information leading up to, and following, the event will be posted on the city's social media. Search "BismarckNDGov" on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.