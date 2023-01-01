Bismarck's first baby of 2023 arrives 'right on time'

The first baby born in Bismarck in 2023 came just in time for his due date, making his arrival in the new year.

Kyson Atreus was born at 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Sanford Medical Center to parents Sahara and Kyle Kadrmas, of Mandan.

Sahara's due date was Jan. 1, and the couple noted their son arrived "right on time." Kyson is 7 pounds, 11 ounces with a height of 21 inches.

The parents said they were thankful Kyson arrived after the Christmas storm and the recent cold snap. Sahara also said that it's "unbelievable" having the first baby of the year in Bismarck.

Going through labor previously with her two other children helped a lot this time around, Sahara said, but she added, "I'm ready for a nap."

Kyle quipped, "I feel great," as the couple shared a laugh.

The married couple is originally from the Dickinson area but moved to Mandan for more opportunity.

Kyson's brother and sister will soon meet their new sibling. Kyle said the children are excited about the family addition, though one of them added, "as long as you've got a room to hide out in when the baby cries."