Bismarck's first baby of 2022 is a girl born just after midnight

The first baby born at a Bismarck hospital in 2022 waited until just after midnight to make her arrival in the new year.

Jo'halaniJane Wolford was born at 12:11 a.m. Saturday to parents Jeannyann Dejapa and Joel Wolford.

Dejapa said her labor did not last long, and the experience at Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck was different than in Guam, where she's had her previous children.

In Guam, she took medication that caused her to sleep while giving birth. That wasn't the case here with Jo'halaniJane.

"When she came out, they were like, 'Do you want her on your chest?'" she said. "It was really a happy feeling."

The family moved last August from Guam to Bismarck, where they have relatives.

Dejapa said Jo'halaniJane's siblings met her via video chat Saturday morning, as they are staying with relatives.

"They were so quiet at first and then they were excited knowing that I gave birth already," she said. "Now they want to come and see her."

The young children, including two brothers and a sister, will get to meet their new sister when Dejapa and Wolford bring her home from the hospital. Jo'halaniJane also has another brother who died.

Jo'halaniJane is 7 pounds, 3 ounces with a height of 20 inches.

