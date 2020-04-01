Bismarck yard waste sites opening

Bismarck’s yard waste drop sites are to be open by Friday.

The city is asking residents to follow guidelines, such as not dumping grass on the ground. If containers are full, residents are asked to set grass bags by the containers.

Residents with trailers filled with grass should take them the landfill rather than to yard waste sites. Landfill hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Yard waste should not contain animal waste, and plastic bags should not be put in the yard waste containers. Other unacceptable items are branches, garbage, shrubs, sod and trees.

Acceptable items are flowers, garden waste, grass and leaves.

A list of sites can be found at: https://www.bismarcknd.gov/177/Yard-Waste-Drop-Off-Sites.

