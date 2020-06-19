Bismarck yard waste drop site No. 18 moved

Bismarck yard waste drop site No. 18 moved

Bismarck's yard waste drop site No. 18 has been moved to Onyx Drive and East LaSalle Drive.  

The site at Normandy Street south of LaSalle Drive has been closed.

Acceptable items are grass, leaves, garden trimmings, and excess fruits and vegetables.

Branches are not accepted at any of the yard waste drop sites, as they prevent the grass from being used as compost. Branches may be bundled in lengths less than 4 feet and set out for collection on garbage day.

