Bismarck won't put fireworks measure on November ballot

The Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday decided not to pursue a ballot measure in November to legalize fireworks in the city.

Adding a ballot measure could cost anywhere between $64,000 and $85,000, plus an extra $10,000 for postage for the high number of absentee ballots requested, according to Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White. The city would have to pay a portion of that additional cost.

White told City Attorney Jannelle Combs in an email that a ballot measure from the city could push the November ballot from one page to two, increasing the cost anywhere from 50% to 100% of the cost for the primary election in June.

Combs told the commission Tuesday that she did not think the city would pay any less than $10,000 for a ballot measure.

“I’m really struggling with spending the money to even put this on the ballot,” Commissioner Nancy Guy said.

The commission did not vote on whether to create a ballot measure. It let the discussion die when no commissioner moved to pursue further action.

Mayor Steve Bakken said he would consider reopening the discussion in the spring.