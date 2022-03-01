Bismarck woman with DUI history pleads guilty

A Bismarck woman pleaded guilty to DUI and other charges Tuesday, adding to a history of drunken driving convictions dating to 2012.

Rolanda Touche, 53, was charged in July after police saw her vehicle stopped in the eastbound lane of Rosser Avenue. She allegedly hit a police car parked behind her and then drove off. Police were able to stop her a few blocks away. She was uncooperative and agitated, and officers were unable to obtain a chemical breath test, according to an affidavit.

Touche pleaded guilty to felony DUI and fleeing police, along with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

Touche’s Tuesday appearance was the anniversary of her son’s death, Defense attorney Justin Vinje asked South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr to allow Touche to travel in late April to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to attend a powwow, which holds cultural significance for her. Touche has had no issues on 24/7 monitoring since the July incident and will stay on the program until she is sentenced, Vinje said. Bahr, Vinje and Assistant Burleigh County State's Attorney Nick Baker agreed to defer sentencing until May.

If the judge agrees, the plea agreement will put Touche behind bars for a year and on probation for two years. She must also pay a $2,000 fine and $525 in fees, and complete addiction evaluation and treatment.

Touche pleaded guilty to DUI in May 2012 and in June 2020, and to actual physical control of a vehicle while impaired in September 2020, court documents show.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.