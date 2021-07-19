Bismarck woman with DUI history accused of ramming police car

A Bismarck woman with a history of DUI convictions allegedly backed into a police squad car and fled a traffic stop before being arrested later and again charged with drunken driving.

Rolanda Touche, 53, faces felonies for DUI, DUI refusal, fleeing police and resisting arrest after the weekend incident, court records show. The felony charges come about because of Touche's three previous DUI-related convictions in North Dakota, the first of which occurred in 2012.

She’s also charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment and driving under suspension.

Bismarck police early Sunday saw the vehicle Touche was driving stopped in the eastbound lane of Rosser Avenue. Touche allegedly rammed a patrol vehicle that parked about two car lengths behind her, and she then drove east, according to an affidavit. The officer believes Touche acted intentionally in striking the police vehicle.

Police were able to stop her in the 700 block of North 23rd Street. Touche was uncooperative, agitated and yelled at police in repetitive phrases, the affidavit states. Officers were not able to obtain a chemical breath test.

No attorney is listed for Touche in court documents.

She pleaded guilty to DUI in May 2012 and June 2020, and actual physical control of a vehicle while impaired in September 2020, court documents show.

