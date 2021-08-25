Bismarck woman with criminal history faces drug charges

A Bismarck woman who has a lengthy criminal history and is still on probation now faces a drug charge that could send her to prison for 20 years.

Jessalyn Begley, 35, was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service because of outstanding warrants, according to a police affidavit. The nature of the warrants isn’t detailed.

Investigators from the Metro Area Narcotics Task Force said they found stacks of money, digital scales and more than 650 grams -- nearly 1 ½ pounds -- of methamphetamine in the North Washington Street apartment where Begley had been staying. Begley told task force officers that all the drugs in the residence belonged to her, the affidavit states.

Begley in court appearances in March and June pleaded guilty to 12 drug felonies stemming from five 2020 and 2021 cases in Burleigh, Morton and McLean counties. In June she was placed on supervised probation for three years and ordered to participate in drug court, complete an evaluation and undergo treatment. The June court date included guilty pleas to felony burglary, burglary conspiracy and firearms charges.

Begley now faces four drug charges, one of which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Court documents don’t list an attorney for her.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

