Bismarck woman to spend 2 years on supervised release on gun charge

A Bismarck woman who pleaded guilty in August 2020 to a firearms charge was sentenced Wednesday to two years on supervised release.

En’Chante Thurmon, 27, was arrested in May 2019 when a North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper smelled marijuana in the car she was driving. A search of the car and a residence turned up $75,000 worth of cocaine and a loaded handgun, authorities said.

Thurmon pleaded guilty to buying a handgun for Deandre Jones, of Bismarck, who was in the car with Thurmon. The purchase was made when she knew Jones, 32, could not legally possess a gun, authorities said.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Hovland also ordered a prison sentence in an amount covered by time Thurmon had already served, court records show. Six drug charges against her were dismissed.

Jones in October was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges and illegal possession of a firearm.

