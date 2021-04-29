Bismarck woman suspect in Grand Forks burglary

A Bismarck woman lying naked near a busy Grand Forks street was arrested Thursday after police determined she was a suspect in a break-in.

Elsabeth Burns, 31, was unclothed and had minor injuries to her arms and feet when Grand Forks police patrolling South Columbia Road made contact with her about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the police department. Officers canvased the area and discovered a break-in and damage to the Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons building.

Burns was arrested on suspicion of burglary and criminal mischief after being treated at a hospital and released. Police did not immediately release additional details. It wasn't clear if Burns had an attorney representing her.

Court records show Burns is scheduled for a June trial in Burleigh County on misdemeanor criminal mischief, trespass and drug charges. She’s also set for trial in McKenzie County in September on charges of felony burglary and misdemeanor criminal mischief, as well as fire alarm tampering. She is on probation after pleading guilty last August to a Burleigh County heroin possession charge, court records show.

