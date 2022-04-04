Bismarck woman set for trial on neglect charge in baby's death

A Bismarck woman will stand trial on a charge that she neglected her infant daughter, whom police found dead when they were called to the woman's home in February.

Cassandra Black Elk, 26, on Monday pleaded not guilty to child neglect, a felony that could send her to prison for five years if she’s convicted.

Three-week-old Starlight Black Elk was “obviously deceased and in the early stages of rigor mortis” when police responded to a Feb. 20 call of an unresponsive child, according to an affidavit.

Authorities say they found evidence that Cassandra Black Elk fought with Seth Eagle, the baby’s father, a few hours before police were called to the North Second Street apartment. The baby was alive when Eagle left about 1:30 a.m., Black Elk allegedly told police, adding that her daughter was swaddled, asleep and face up on the bed after Eagle left.

The mother said she did not recall any of the details of the fight because she was intoxicated, and did not remember doing anything that would harm the child, according to the affidavit. The baby was dead when Cassandra Black Elk awoke about 6 a.m., she allegedly told police.

Cassandra Black Elk told police she had drank at least one beer and several shots of liquor, smoked marijuana, then purchased more liquor which she also consumed, the affidavit states.

Defense attorney James Loraas did not immediately respond to a request for comment. South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen scheduled a four-day trial starting Aug. 2.

