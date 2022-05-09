Bismarck woman sentenced to jail for DUI, fleeing police

A Bismarck woman with a history of drunken driving convictions dating to 2012 has been sentenced to a year in jail.

Rolanda Touche, 53, must also pay $2,600 in fines and fees and spend two years on probation after her release.

Touche in March pleaded guilty to DUI -- her fourth in 15 years -- fleeing police, reckless endangerment and driving under suspension. Charges of DUI refusal and preventing arrest were dismissed.

She was charged in July 2021, after police saw her vehicle stopped in the eastbound lane of Rosser Avenue. She allegedly hit a police car parked behind her and then drove off. Police were able to stop her a few blocks away. She was uncooperative and agitated, and officers were unable to obtain a chemical breath test, according to an affidavit.

Defense attorney Justin Vinje at the Monday sentencing told South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr that Touche has had no issues in the 24/7 monitoring program since her July arrest. Bahr sentenced Touche under an agreement reached by Vinje and Assistant Burleigh County State’s Attorney Nickolas Baker. It included the suspension of a year of prison time for the duration of Touche’s probation.

