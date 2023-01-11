 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck woman sentenced in shoplifting incident involving gun

A woman who pleaded guilty to kicking and threatening to shoot employees at a Bismarck retail store has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison.

Hannah Schreiber, 38, of Bismarck, pleaded guilty in October to felony terrorizing and misdemeanor simple assault in a March 2021 shoplifting incident at Menards. A felony robbery charge was dismissed.

South Central District Judge Daniel Borgen on Wednesday suspended the remainder of a five-year sentence. He also ordered Schreiber to spend two years on supervised probation following her prison time.

Police responded to a call that a woman had placed several items in a bag near the back of the store, according to an affidavit. Employees stopped her after she passed the checkout lanes with the unpaid merchandise. She allegedly pushed them, kicked them in the legs and said, “I have a gun and I will shoot both of you,” the affidavit states. Schreiber allegedly brandished a handgun when an employee followed her to her vehicle to get a description.

Police said she admitted to the theft and told officers where to find the merchandise and the gun when they arrested her a few blocks away.

Hannah Schreiber

 TRAVIS SVIHOVEC
