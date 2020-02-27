Bismarck woman scammed out of $6,000

A Bismarck woman has been scammed out of $6,000 by a person claiming to be a Microsoft employee who told her that computer and bank account problems needed to be fixed, according to Bismarck police.

The 74-year-old told police she received numerous pop-ups on her computer, one of which directed her to contact Microsoft. The woman called what she thought was a Microsoft help line, and the person told her there were charges on her bank account to a pornographic website. She was told to provide him money in the form of gift cards and the computer and bank account problems would be fixed. She gave him the numbers of $6,000 in gift cards in $500 increments, police said.