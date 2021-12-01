Bismarck woman revived with Narcan at busy intersection gets year in prison

A Bismarck driver whom police revived with a drug overdose medication when she passed out at a busy intersection has been sentenced to a year in prison.

Camille Youngbird, 43, who has a history of DUI convictions, was charged with felonies for child neglect and being in actual physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of drugs. She pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced Tuesday, court documents show.

Bismarck police officers in July responded to a call that a driver was unconscious at Third Street South and Front Avenue, according to an affidavit. They pulled Youngbird from the pickup, started CPR and administered Narcan. Youngbird when she became alert told officers she had used fentanyl, police said. Her 11-year-old daughter was in the pickup.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr suspended half of a two-year prison sentence. He also ordered that Youngbird spend two years on probation and pay $2,500 in fines and fees. Her attorney, William Thomason, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Youngbird has DUI convictions in Burleigh County in July 2011 and in April 2012. She was convicted of DUI in Ward County in July 2013 and in Morton County in June 2019.

In September of this year she pleaded guilty to DUI in Bismarck Municipal Court. She was fined $1,500, sentenced to nine days in jail and placed on probation for a year.

