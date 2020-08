Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Bismarck police are asking for help in locating a woman who was reported missing on Monday.

Tracey St. John, 42, was last seen just before noon Sunday at her residence in the 240 block of East Thayer Avenue, the department said. She is described as Native American, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.